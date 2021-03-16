Bi-State taking additional measure to reduce potential spread of COVID

ST. LOUIS – An added layer of protection has been applied to every bus, van and train that is part of the Metro Transit system in the St. Louis area.

The agency shared with FOX 2 a demonstration video. It shows how the agency is using a fogging device to apply an alcohol-free disinfectant expected to keep microbes from forming on surfaces for up to 30 days.

A press release from the Bi-State Development Agency states antimicrobial technology “will significantly reduce the spread of harmful bacteria, viruses, and other germs.”

“This is a water-based fogging agent very similar to some other applications that we’ve used so far but this is just a little bit longer lasting,” said Taulby Roach, President and CEO of Bi-State Development.

Metro officials say the product is equally effective on steel, chrome, plastics, glass, and LCD screens. The fogging will not change other measures already put in place to keep passengers healthy.

Metro Transit requires face masks, routinely disinfects, uses mobile ticketing, and secured onboard barriers around vehicle operators to minimize potential spread.

Roach said the agency wants to welcome the public back to a system that is safe and secure.

“This is one of those efforts,” he said.

Metro Transit has been researching and testing sanitizing products for 8 months.

According to the CDC, it is possible to get COVID-19 by touching a surface that has the virus on it and then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes. The most common form of transmission remains close contact from person to person.