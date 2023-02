A bicyclist died Friday afternoon after a crash in Florissant. The crash happened on North New Florissant Road near St. Francois Street.

First responders in Florissant blocked traffic around the area while investigating. It’s unclear what might have led up to the collision at this time.

This is a developing story. Details are limited. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.