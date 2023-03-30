ST. LOUIS — Cardinals Care auctions are available online during the 2023 season. Proceeds benefit Cardinals Care in its mission of helping kids in the St. Louis community.

Cardinals Care silent auctions will be held every home series. Auction items will be on display in Busch Stadium, on every Tuesday and Friday home game.

Each auction will open at 9 a.m. the first day of the home series and close at 9 p.m. on the last day of that series. Items won will be shipped, so you don’t have to be there to win.

Bid on auction items here.