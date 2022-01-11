Biden approves Missouri’s disaster declaration from Dec. 10 tornado

Missouri Governor Mike Parson surveys a house that was destroyed by a powerful tornado during a ground tour in Defiance, Missouri on Sunday, December 12, 2021. A tornado hit the small town west of St. Louis on Friday, December 10, 2021, destroying 25 homes and killing one. (Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI)

ST. LOUIS – President Joe Biden approved Missouri’s disaster declaration from the December 10 tornado that killed at least two people.

The White House said Biden gave his approval Monday and “ordered Federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes.”

The federal funding will be available to the state, local governments and private nonprofit organizations in order to repair or replace facilities in Bollinger, Dunklin, Iron, Madison, Pemiscot, Reynolds, and Wayne counties damaged by the storms. The funding is also available for “hazard mitigation measures.”

The declaration does not include St. Charles County, where storms damaged homes in the Defiance area. A spokesperson for the State Emergency Management Agency confirms that the damage did not meet the threshold for assistance.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Homeland Security named DuWayne Tewes the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in those areas.