ST. LOUIS — The Biden administration has announced new regulations on power plants. The Environmental Protection Agency says it will limit carbon emissions from existing coal and gas plants by forcing them to cut their greenhouse gas output by as much as 90 percent or face closure. The new rule impacts plants that generate about a quarter of U.S. greenhouse gases. It is based on an e-p-a proposal to make two-thirds. Of passenger vehicles, electric or zero-carbon, by 2032. But some lawmakers claim America simply can’t afford it. They say the rule could impact the reliability of America’s electrical grid and lead to higher energy costs.

