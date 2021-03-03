Big 12 tournament continues with COVID-19 measures, blood drive, virtual run

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Men’s and Women’s Big 12 Tournaments will be following a different kind of game plan when they tip off at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City on March 10 and 11.

Gone are the spirit-filled pep rallies with thousands of fans, school bands and cheerleaders in the Live Block at the Power & Light district. The Kansas City Sports Commission scrapped Fan Fest that took place on the street between the Live Block and the arena. Other events, like the Big 12 BBQ contest are also canceled this year.

If you bought tickets to either tournament, you’ll see changes inside T-Mobile Center and Municipal auditorium. Those precautions include:

Enhanced cleaning and sanitization methods

Training for team members on health and safety procedures

Social distancing queuing in seating areas and on concourses

Hands-free hand sanitizer dispensers

Facemasks are required for everyone who enters the venues

Ticketholders will receive an email with additional information about protocols inside the buildings in the coming days.

There are several things surrounding the games that will still happen, even during the pandemic.

The Big 12 Run is on, but it’s virtual this year. After registering and paying the entry fee, you can wear your favorite team colors and run your 5K or 12K at the location and time that works for you. Runners who complete the race will receive this finisher’s medal that resembles the basketball court.

Join us virtually this year, in celebrating YOUR favorite #Big12 team while completing your 5K or 12K race at the LOCATION and TIME of YOUR choice.



Participants will receive a Big 12 Run shirt and finisher’s medal mailed directly to YOU! REGISTER NOW! https://t.co/s9XHZAoHVM. pic.twitter.com/UPF0qGS0sH — BIG 12 RUN (@KCBIG12RUN) March 3, 2021

Fans can also roll up their sleeves and donate blood. The Community Blood Center will host the drive from March 10-12 at Municipal Auditorium.

All donors will be entered in a drawing to win signed memorabilia from their favorite Big 12 team. Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins will be accepted as capacity allows.

To make an appointment, call 1-877-468-6844, or scheduled through one of the following links:

All donors are asked to wear masks to their donation. Temperatures will be checked at the door and social distancing protocols will remain in place.

The Men’s Big 12 Championship takes place at T-Mobile Center March 10-13. Tickets are still available.

The Women’s Big 12 Basketball Championship takes place at Municipal Auditorium March 11-14. Fans interested in buying tickets can purchase them here.