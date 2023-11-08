ST. LOUIS — Big-box drugstores like CVS and Walgreens are closing thousands of stores across the country, including some in the St. Louis area. Some of the stores that are shutting down are in communities of color.

“What that does is it leaves a pharmacy desert,” said Dr. Marcus Howard, Ph.D., founder and owner of GreaterHealth Pharmacy and Wellness, a full retail pharmacy located at 5503 Delmar Boulevard in the Delmar DivINe building.

Personal reasons led Howard to open GreaterHealth along Delmar Boulevard in the West End neighborhood.

“I had members of my family who had chronic conditions yet didn’t trust taking medication,” he said. “That inspired Howard to set out on a journey to change that by opening the first Black-owned pharmacy in St. Louis that is culturally responsive.”

Now that major pharmacies are closing stores, Howard is raising awareness and making sure people in the community know they still have access to medications. They don’t have to travel far to get it.

GreaterHealth accepts most insurance plans and offers free delivery service. There is also an SSM Health Express Clinic available to treat patients.

GreaterHealth Pharmacy & Wellness is located at 5503 Delmar Boulevard,

St. Louis, MO 63112. To transfer your prescription, call (314) 200-5313. For more information, email marcus@greaterhealthpharmacy.com.