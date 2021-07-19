‘Big Boy’ steam engine to visit St. Louis this August on nationwide tour

ST. LOUIS – The world’s largest steam locomotive still in service will visit St. Louis later summer as part of a five-week nationwide tour.

The Union Pacific Big Boy No. 4014 will depart from Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Thursday, Aug. 5, and travel through 10 states, making five “display stops” along the way for onlookers and train lovers.

Union Pacific made 25 Big Boy locomotives in all. The 4014 is the last remaining Big Boy in service. Seven other Big Boys are on public display throughout the country, including the Museum of Transportation in St. Louis.

Source: Union Pacific

The locomotive will travel through Poplar Bluff, Kirkwood, Pacific, Hermann, Jefferson City, Sedalia, and other Missouri cities on its tour. However, the train will only be available for public viewing in St. Louis and Kansas City.

The Big Boy 4014 will arrive in St. Louis on Saturday, Aug. 28, at 6:30 p.m. It’ll be on display from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29, and depart the following morning on its westerly journey to Kansas.

The schedule is subject to change. You can view the entire touring schedule for Big Boy No. 4014 at Union Pacific’s website.

Courtesy: Union Pacific