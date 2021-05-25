Big cat from Tiger King Park saved by Missouri sanctuary

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. – The only tiger sanctuary in Missouri now has a male tiger from the Tiger King Park in Thackerville, Oklahoma.

Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri worked with other sanctuaries and the U.S. Department of Justice in order to complete rescue 69 big cats. This number includes lions, tigers, lion-tiger hybrids, and one jaguar. All of these animals were removed from Jeff and Lauren Lowe’s facility due to “ongoing Endangered Species Act violations.”

The Ste. Genevieve sanctuary said it now has one male tiger under its care “while the U.S. Department of Justice seeks forfeiture of the animals.”

The male tiger is under quarantine and is being monitored and treated by the staff and veterinary team.

“We were honored to assist with this important animal rescue operation,” Operations Manager at Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary John Madigan said. “We are thankful for the effort of all the reputable sanctuaries and federal agencies involved to ensure these big cats were safely removed and relocated to reputable sanctuaries, like ours, where they will receive proper veterinary care, diet, shelter, enrichment and habitats while the court decides what’s next.”

Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary is a Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries (GFAS) non-profit. They provide permanent lifelong care for abused, neglected or unwanted big cats. They do not buy, sell, breed or trade their animals.