ST. LOUIS — Thousands of people are expected to hit the streets of downtown St. Louis this weekend to see Kenney Chesney live in concert and to watch the Blues take on the Minnesota Wild.

The St. Louis Blues are hosting Minnesota at the Enterprise Center for Game 3 of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs at 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Then on Saturday, country music fans will fill Busch Stadium for a Kenny Chesney concert.

“You’re seeing more people downtown for hockey. But also, country musician Kenny Chesney, Old Dominion, Dan and Shay, and Carly Pearce perform at Busch Stadium Saturday. That’s 80,000 or more people downtown, which is good for the city,” said Brian Hall, the chief marketing officer for Explore St. Louis.

Meanwhile, Ballpark Village will be welcoming music fans with pre-game and post-game festivities and live music from Trixie Delight.

“It’s a little bit different of a dynamic with a concert crowd because they’re coming out to party a little bit more than watch baseball. They’re going to party all the way through,” said Mike Lamartina, the CEO of Ballpark Village.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said extra officers will be on patrol this weekend. SkyCop mobile cameras will be in the area, and cruising enforcement detail will be in effect.

Police are encouraging visitors to practice safety measures, such as making sure to walk in groups at night. Plus, be aware of your surroundings and leave valuables at home.