ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – With last weekend’s freeze concerns, many stayed away from the garden. But thankfully, we don’t have any concerns about freezing temperatures this weekend.

The crowds at local nurseries are already picking up ahead of this nice weekend.

“We pretty much had full parking lot since 10 o’clock this morning. We all embrace being a pinball this time of year,” said Ethan Wise, a horticulturist at Greenscape Gardens in Manchester. “You just bounce from person to person, trying to answer as many questions as you can.”

Wise said you can go full steam ahead with your planting, and hopefully, the cold weather is done, but know that you may have to protect some things if those freezing temperatures return.

Greenscape Gardens is fully stocked, and they continue to get multiple trucks weekly.

With the comfortably cool weather in the forecast, they are preparing for a very busy weekend, but do not let that deter you as the crowds will only increase in May.

“Just come in and get your plants and enjoy being here. What’s so great about coming to a place like this is,” Wise said. “Even if you don’t know exactly what you’re looking for, you’re going to have so much inspiration here, and some expert here is going to be able to point you in the right direction.”

According to Wise, you can now plant your summer vegetable garden, perennials, shrubs, evergreens, and tropical plants for your pool or deck, as well as replace any items damaged by the cold last weekend.