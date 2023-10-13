ST. LOUIS – It’s time to “Polka” in Soulard. Hundreds gathered Friday in the streets of Soulard for Oktoberfest.

Friday marked the start of the three-day celebration, which celebrates German heritage through music, food, beer, dancing and many other activities. Oktoberfest is traditionally celebrated in Germany, but many in St. Louis are glad to have a piece of it at home.

“We love to go to Oktoberfest. I lived in Germany for awhile so I’m crazy about them,” said attendee Ann Roads.

The citizens of St. Louis have kept the Oktoberfest traditions in Soulard running strong for eight years.

“There’s a long German heritage in Soulard. Germans build Soulard,” said attendee Theresa Schafer.

Not only is this a celebration, but it is a fundraiser for the Soulard business community. All profits from Oktoberfest will be invested back into the Soulard businesses and community.

“Everything sold goes back to the neighborhood,” said stage host Chris Denman. “So that’s super exciting. You have all these great things going back to the neighborhood association.”

Helmuth Glatt is the president of the Deutschmeister Brass Band and one of the performers for Oktoberfest. He told us what you can expect when you come to down to Soulard this weekend.

“We do something were we all sing together and dance together and play together. It’s called kamuthkai,” said Glatt.

Oktoberfest is free to the public. However, the VIP tent tickets are available for purchase. The VIP heated tent includes an 2023 official one liter Soulard Oktoberfest stein, exclusive entertainment, Oktoberfest giveaways, a premium beer selection, and more. The VIP tent is for those 21 and up.

The celebration will continue Saturday from 11 a..m. to 10 p.m. For more information on Soulard’s Oktoberfest, click here.