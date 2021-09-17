Big Muddy Adventures opening first retail store

ST. LOUIS – Big Muddy Adventures (BMA) has opened its first ever retail store in Central West End.

The store will carry a mixture of boats, gear, gadgets, apparel, and accessories with the intent to influence people to get outside and explore the Midwest.

“This store will give us an opportunity to showcase our passion for the St. Louis outdoors to a wider audience and transition our seasonal guiding business into a year-round outfitting company”, says BMA general manager Roo Yawitz.

The BMA store can be found at 4662 Washington Boulevard. For more information visit the BMA website.