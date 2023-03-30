ST. LOUIS – Baseball is not the only game in town this weekend. Soccer and football fans will keep Downtown St. Louis busy and raucous all weekend. Businesses say all the sports teams have been great for their bottom lines.

Baseball is not the only game in town this weekend. Soccer and football fans will keep Downtown St. Louis busy and raucous all weekend. Businesses say all the sports teams have been great for their bottom lines.

Cardinals Opening Day is considered a holiday in St. Louis, with plenty of music, dancing, great food, giveaways, and fans decked out in fancy gear. And that’s all before the first pitch.

“I have been coming to baseball games since 1967. It’s a tradition for me,” said Carl Payton. “We hope we have a special season. It’s always great when we get together in this town.”

But baseball is not the only thing on the minds of St. Louis sports fans. St. Louisans are hyped about the undefeated season of the City SC in its debut in Major League Soccer. The excitement, understanding, and passion is bringing in big crowds at CityPark.

And ka-kaw remains the law, as Battlehawks fans prove the city is still a viable football market.

“We are big sports fans to St. Louis. We are happy to have the Battlehawks because of the football teams we lost, setting a record for the XFL,” said Scott Brochers.

Downtown businesses like Sugarfire Smoke House are prepared this weekend, as sporting events bring thousands of fans—and dollars—to Downtown St. Louis.

“St. Louis is a sports city, always has been,” said Matt Martin, owner of Sugarfire. “We got the Battlehawks and St. Louis SC. It’s exciting, it’s going to bring business and everybody downtown.”

“It’s going to help the businesses out and the community. Also, it’s going to bring outreach soccer that St. Louis is waiting for,” said Shaun Wagner.