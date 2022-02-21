‘Big Time Rush’ coming to St. Louis this summer during their Forever Tour

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 16: (L-R) Carlos Pena Jr., James Maslow, Kendall Schmidt, and Logan Henderson of Big Time Rush perform onstage during iHeartRadio Power 96.1’s Jingle Ball 2021 Presented by Capital One at State Farm Arena on December 16, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Pop super-group Big Time Rush will be coming to St. Louis this summer during their Forever Tour. FOX 2 will be giving away tickets rest of this week.

The band will be playing Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, February 25th at 11:00 am local time on bigtimerushofficial.com.

It has been eight years since the band was last together. This will mark a new era of Big Time Rush.

“Not only are we excited to be sharing new music with you this week, but we’ve been holding onto this secret for over two years and now it’s official!” writes the band. “We are going back on tour! We can’t thank you enough for all of your love and support over all these years and we can’t wait to see you at the “FOREVER♾TOUR”

Their scripted TV show of the same name launched on Nickelodeon in 2009. It featured four hockey players from Minnesota after they were selected to form a boy band. Carlos, Kendall, James, and Logan came to life as a band off the screen releasing three full-length albums and performing across the globe.

Big Time Rush 2022 Tour dates:

*denotes dates with Dixie D’Amelio

*Thursday, June 23 Washington, DCTheater at MGM National Harbor
*Friday, June 24Bridgeport, CTHartford Healthcare Amphitheater
*Saturday, June 25Gilford, NHBank of New Hampshire Pavilion
*Sunday, June 26Boston, MALeader Bank Pavilion
*Tuesday, June 28Philadelphia, PATD Pavilion at The Mann
*Thursday, June 30New York, NYMadison Square Garden
*Friday, July 1Hershey, PAGIANT Center
*Saturday, July 2Darien Center, NYDarien Lake Amphitheater
*Monday, July 4Toronto, ONBudweiser Stage
*Wednesday, July 6Cincinnati, OHThe Andrew J Brady Music Center
*Thursday, July 7Chicago, ILHuntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
*Friday, July 8Cuyahoga Falls, OHBlossom Music Center
*Saturday, July 9Pittsburgh, PAPetersen Events Center
*Sunday, July 10Sterling Heights, MIMichigan Lottery Amphitheatre
*Tuesday, July 12Baltimore, MDPier Six Pavilion
*Thursday, July 14Franklin, TNFirstBank Amphitheater
*Friday, July 15Raleigh, NCThe Red Hat Amphitheater
*Saturday, July 16Charlotte, NCCharlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
*Tuesday, July 19Jacksonville, FLDaily’s Place
*Thursday, July 21Tampa, FLMIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
*Friday, July 22Miami, FLFPL Solar Amphitheatre at Bayfront Park
*Saturday, July 23Orlando, FLAddition Financial Arena
*Sunday, July 24Atlanta, GACadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Tuesday, July 26Indianapolis, INTCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Thursday, July 28Minneapolis, MNThe Armory
Saturday, July 30Kansas City, MOT-Mobile Center
Sunday, July 31St. Louis, MOHollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis
Tuesday, August 2Rogers, ARWalmart Amp
Wednesday, August 3Irving, TXThe Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Thursday, August 4Austin, TXMoody Amphitheater
Friday, August 5Houston, TXSmart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Saturday, August 6Hidalgo, TXPayne Arena
Monday, August 8El Paso, TXUTEP Don Haskins Center
Wednesday, August 10Inglewood, CAYouTube Theater
Thursday, August 11Irvine, CAFivePoint Amphitheatre
Friday, August 12San Diego, CACal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Saturday, August 13Phoenix, AZArizona Federal Theatre
Sunday, August 14Albuquerque, NMIsleta Amphitheater
Tuesday, August 16Denver, COLevitt Pavilion Denver
Thursday, August 18Salt Lake City, UTUSANA Amphitheatre
Saturday, August 20Concord, CAConcord Pavilion

