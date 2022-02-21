‘Big Time Rush’ coming to St. Louis this summer during their Forever Tour

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Pop super-group Big Time Rush will be coming to St. Louis this summer during their Forever Tour. FOX 2 will be giving away tickets rest of this week.
The band will be playing Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, February 25th at 11:00 am local time on bigtimerushofficial.com.
It has been eight years since the band was last together. This will mark a new era of Big Time Rush.
“Not only are we excited to be sharing new music with you this week, but we’ve been holding onto this secret for over two years and now it’s official!” writes the band. “We are going back on tour! We can’t thank you enough for all of your love and support over all these years and we can’t wait to see you at the “FOREVER♾TOUR”
Their scripted TV show of the same name launched on Nickelodeon in 2009. It featured four hockey players from Minnesota after they were selected to form a boy band. Carlos, Kendall, James, and Logan came to life as a band off the screen releasing three full-length albums and performing across the globe.
Big Time Rush 2022 Tour dates:
*denotes dates with Dixie D’Amelio
|*Thursday, June 23
|Washington, DC
|Theater at MGM National Harbor
|*Friday, June 24
|Bridgeport, CT
|Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
|*Saturday, June 25
|Gilford, NH
|Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
|*Sunday, June 26
|Boston, MA
|Leader Bank Pavilion
|*Tuesday, June 28
|Philadelphia, PA
|TD Pavilion at The Mann
|*Thursday, June 30
|New York, NY
|Madison Square Garden
|*Friday, July 1
|Hershey, PA
|GIANT Center
|*Saturday, July 2
|Darien Center, NY
|Darien Lake Amphitheater
|*Monday, July 4
|Toronto, ON
|Budweiser Stage
|*Wednesday, July 6
|Cincinnati, OH
|The Andrew J Brady Music Center
|*Thursday, July 7
|Chicago, IL
|Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
|*Friday, July 8
|Cuyahoga Falls, OH
|Blossom Music Center
|*Saturday, July 9
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Petersen Events Center
|*Sunday, July 10
|Sterling Heights, MI
|Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
|*Tuesday, July 12
|Baltimore, MD
|Pier Six Pavilion
|*Thursday, July 14
|Franklin, TN
|FirstBank Amphitheater
|*Friday, July 15
|Raleigh, NC
|The Red Hat Amphitheater
|*Saturday, July 16
|Charlotte, NC
|Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
|*Tuesday, July 19
|Jacksonville, FL
|Daily’s Place
|*Thursday, July 21
|Tampa, FL
|MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
|*Friday, July 22
|Miami, FL
|FPL Solar Amphitheatre at Bayfront Park
|*Saturday, July 23
|Orlando, FL
|Addition Financial Arena
|*Sunday, July 24
|Atlanta, GA
|Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
|Tuesday, July 26
|Indianapolis, IN
|TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
|Thursday, July 28
|Minneapolis, MN
|The Armory
|Saturday, July 30
|Kansas City, MO
|T-Mobile Center
|Sunday, July 31
|St. Louis, MO
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis
|Tuesday, August 2
|Rogers, AR
|Walmart Amp
|Wednesday, August 3
|Irving, TX
|The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
|Thursday, August 4
|Austin, TX
|Moody Amphitheater
|Friday, August 5
|Houston, TX
|Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
|Saturday, August 6
|Hidalgo, TX
|Payne Arena
|Monday, August 8
|El Paso, TX
|UTEP Don Haskins Center
|Wednesday, August 10
|Inglewood, CA
|YouTube Theater
|Thursday, August 11
|Irvine, CA
|FivePoint Amphitheatre
|Friday, August 12
|San Diego, CA
|Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
|Saturday, August 13
|Phoenix, AZ
|Arizona Federal Theatre
|Sunday, August 14
|Albuquerque, NM
|Isleta Amphitheater
|Tuesday, August 16
|Denver, CO
|Levitt Pavilion Denver
|Thursday, August 18
|Salt Lake City, UT
|USANA Amphitheatre
|Saturday, August 20
|Concord, CA
|Concord Pavilion