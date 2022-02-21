‘Big Time Rush’ coming to St. Louis this summer during their Forever Tour

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 16: (L-R) Carlos Pena Jr., James Maslow, Kendall Schmidt, and Logan Henderson of Big Time Rush perform onstage during iHeartRadio Power 96.1’s Jingle Ball 2021 Presented by Capital One at State Farm Arena on December 16, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Pop super-group Big Time Rush will be coming to St. Louis this summer during their Forever Tour. FOX 2 will be giving away tickets rest of this week.

The band will be playing Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, February 25th at 11:00 am local time on bigtimerushofficial.com.

It has been eight years since the band was last together. This will mark a new era of Big Time Rush.

“Not only are we excited to be sharing new music with you this week, but we’ve been holding onto this secret for over two years and now it’s official!” writes the band. “We are going back on tour! We can’t thank you enough for all of your love and support over all these years and we can’t wait to see you at the “FOREVER♾TOUR”

Their scripted TV show of the same name launched on Nickelodeon in 2009. It featured four hockey players from Minnesota after they were selected to form a boy band. Carlos, Kendall, James, and Logan came to life as a band off the screen releasing three full-length albums and performing across the globe.

Big Time Rush 2022 Tour dates:

*denotes dates with Dixie D’Amelio

*Thursday, June 23 Washington, DC Theater at MGM National Harbor *Friday, June 24 Bridgeport, CT Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater *Saturday, June 25 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *Sunday, June 26 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion *Tuesday, June 28 Philadelphia, PA TD Pavilion at The Mann *Thursday, June 30 New York, NY Madison Square Garden *Friday, July 1 Hershey, PA GIANT Center *Saturday, July 2 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater *Monday, July 4 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage *Wednesday, July 6 Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J Brady Music Center *Thursday, July 7 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *Friday, July 8 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center *Saturday, July 9 Pittsburgh, PA Petersen Events Center *Sunday, July 10 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre *Tuesday, July 12 Baltimore, MD Pier Six Pavilion *Thursday, July 14 Franklin, TN FirstBank Amphitheater *Friday, July 15 Raleigh, NC The Red Hat Amphitheater *Saturday, July 16 Charlotte, NC Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre *Tuesday, July 19 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place *Thursday, July 21 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *Friday, July 22 Miami, FL FPL Solar Amphitheatre at Bayfront Park *Saturday, July 23 Orlando, FL Addition Financial Arena *Sunday, July 24 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park Tuesday, July 26 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Thursday, July 28 Minneapolis, MN The Armory Saturday, July 30 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center Sunday, July 31 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis Tuesday, August 2 Rogers, AR Walmart Amp Wednesday, August 3 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Thursday, August 4 Austin, TX Moody Amphitheater Friday, August 5 Houston, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land Saturday, August 6 Hidalgo, TX Payne Arena Monday, August 8 El Paso, TX UTEP Don Haskins Center Wednesday, August 10 Inglewood, CA YouTube Theater Thursday, August 11 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre Friday, August 12 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre Saturday, August 13 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre Sunday, August 14 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater Tuesday, August 16 Denver, CO Levitt Pavilion Denver Thursday, August 18 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre Saturday, August 20 Concord, CA Concord Pavilion