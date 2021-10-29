‘Biggest surprise,’ business up 40% at Johnnie Brock’s Dungeon

ST. LOUIS – Just days before Halloween, the aisles of Johnnie Brock’s Dungeon are packed with last-minute Halloween shoppers and some costumes are still expected to arrive.

“I’ve been in this business since 1984 and this has been the biggest surprise of my entire career,” Edwin Brock, the owner, said. “It’s been unbelievable, our sales increases are way up, 40 plus percent.”

That percentage increase is compared to 2020, and 2019, before COVID. Brock said sales are strong in every category. “I think they are just ready to party,” he said.

Brock said some of the most requested costumes are from the Netflix series Squid Games.

Before Halloween season, he said they were well-stocked but “there was a fair amount of product still stuck on barges in the ocean and I still have one container in the water.”

He debated on buying more inventory, but is glad he did because this Halloween season took him by complete surprise. He said he was able to pivot and source inventory from multiple places, instead of being stuck with one

“This is not a big corporation, it’s a family-owned business here in town and we can make decisions on a dime and change and find a vendor that has product that we’re not going to get because of the supply chain problem.”

“Halloween is such a fun season and I think they finally want to have some real fun,” Brock said.