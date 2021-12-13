Bikes to be allowed at many Missouri parks in 2022

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – You may see more bicycles and electric bikes in Missouri state parks and other natural places. Currently, use of the two-wheelers is limited in 1,100 conservation areas. The changes will begin on February 28, 2022.

There are around 300 Missouri Department of Conservation areas that will start to offer bicycle and electric bike use on service roads and trails. Approximately 30 of these areas will be closed to the bikes during all portions of the firearms deer and turkey hunting seasons. There are a few other exceptions like heavily traveled roads.

Anyone riding a bicycle is expected to follow trail etiquette and yield to pedestrians and horseback riders. They should also avoid damaging the trails by not riding during wet conditions.