ST. LOUIS – After controversy over homeless populations living near residential areas in St. Louis City, an aldermanic panel has advanced a bill to make it illegal to pitch a tent in public places.

The measure is in response to growing concerns over a separate homeless encampment along the River Des Peres near Gravois Avenue in south St. Louis.

The Post-Dispatch reported workers cleared the homeless camp under the I-44 overpass near Cole Street Downtown Wednesday. It was the last of three sites the city planned to remove.