CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. – Springfield Cashew Chicken has been a staple in the Ozarks for years, but this year, Representative Jamie Gragg wants to put the dish in the books.

Rep. Gragg has pre-filed a bill in the Missouri House of Representatives that would make cashew chicken the official dish of the State of Missouri (House Bill 1624).

If House Bill 1624 is passed, it will go into effect on August 28, 2024. The bill was pre-filed on December 1. It is not yet on the House calendar.

The current official dish of Missouri is the ice cream cone. The very first ice cream cone was created in St. Louis at the World’s Fair in 1904. You can see a list of all 50 States’ official dishes here.

Rep. Gragg was elected in 2022 to represent Christian County in the House. His other bill sponsorships include House Bill 1623, which would require public schools to establish the general municipal election day and the general election day as a school holiday, and House Bill 1625, which would prohibit the state from participating in Daylight Saving Time unless federal law is modified.