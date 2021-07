JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Some Missouri residents could get at least some of this year’s property taxes back.

Right now, a bill sits on Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s desk proposing the idea.

The Post-Dispatch reported the measure would allow a property owner to claim a tax refund on the property taxes owed just to a city or county that imposed a COVID-related restriction in 2021.

Affected business tenants would be eligible for a portion of their landlord’s rebate.