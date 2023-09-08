ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Missouri State Sen. Bill Eigel (R-St. Charles County) officially announced his intent to run for Missouri governor next year.

Eigel announced his campaign Friday during a rally at Smartt Field in St. Charles County.

“I’m sick and tired of sitting around hoping things will be different. We need a bold, hard-charging conservative outsider leading our state, and that’s why I’m running to be the next governor of the great state of Missouri,” Eigel added via Twitter.

Eigel enters a crowded field of candidates within the Republican Party, including Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and Army veteran Chris Wright. Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade is the lone Democratic candidate to a run for the Democratic party thus far.

Current governor Mike Parson is finishing up a term that runs through January 2025. The governor’s race is not up for election until Nov. 2024.