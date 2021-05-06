Bill for limited Missouri school voucher program passes

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers have approved a tax credit program to pay for kids to go to private schools.
The Republican-led Senate voted 20-13 Thursday to send the bill to Gov. Mike Parson.
Under the program, private donors would give money to nonprofits that in turn would dole out scholarships to low-income families. Donors would get state tax credits equal to the amount they donate.
Only K-12 students in the state’s largest cities will be able to get the scholarships, which could pay for private school or other education expenses. And only students with disabilities or children from low-income families could access scholarships.