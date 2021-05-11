Bill on Parson’s desk could allow over-the-counter HIV emergency medication

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Missouri is expected to become only the third state to pass legislation that offers emergency HIV medication available over the counter at pharmacies.

“This is a huge deal in the fight against in HIV in Missouri and across the country,” Empower Missouri Executive Director Mallory Rusch said.

The bill allows Post Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) to be given over-the-counter medication without a doctor’s prescription. At present, a prescription is needed, but PEP only works if it is taken within 72 hours of HIV exposure. The time limit made it difficult for people to access the medication.

“When this drug is taken within 72 hours of a potential exposure it lowers the risk of the person contracting HIV by over 80%,” Rusch said.

She said HIV can be contracted through needle sharing, as well as sexual contact.

“Missouri is one of the seven states across the country that has been named by the CDC as a problem state for the spread of HIV through needle sharing and so us passing this legislation in Missouri is going to be a huge game-changer in slowing the spread of HIV across the state,” Rusch said.

Jon Martin, the director of prevention services for Vivent Health, which is a non-profit HIV health care organization in St. Louis, testified for this bill at the state capitol in February.

“There are close to 15,000 people estimated to be living with HIV in Missouri,” Martin said. “The state gets about 450 to 500 new cases of HIV each year and the St. Louis City and County account for half of those. “

Martin said this medication is a great tool to have in the toolbox in the fight against HIV. He hopes having this medication more easily accessible will help stop the stigma of the virus.

“The stigma is almost worse than the disease in their everyday experience so if we can do anything to address the stigma, great, because that is part of HIV prevention as well and I think the approval of this medication is another circumstance of that,” Martin said.

The legislation passed the house and senate and is currently sitting on Governor Mike Parson’s desk. Advocates said there isn’t any indication the governor won’t sign the bill.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News