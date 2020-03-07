Bill targeting Drag Queen Storytime expected to draw protest at Missouri Capitol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - State Rep. Ben Baker (R-Neosho) filed a bill this legislative session that would change the way libraries determine what belongs in the children’s section.

HB 2044 would create an elected board for each public library. That board would have the authority to determine if any material or event is not age-appropriate for children.

Baker said the bill is the result of concerns raised about Drag Queen Storytime hours taking place in other communities.

Drag queens and other groups plan to rally against the bill at the Missouri Capitol on Saturday. They believe Drag Queen Storytime is an opportunity for children to see positive role models who are part of the LGBTQ+ community.

They also call Baker’s bill a form of censorship. Librarians face a misdemeanor if they fail to remove material or an event from the children’s section if the elected board deems it inappropriate.

Baker said the material or event could still be moved to an adult section.