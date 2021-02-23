Bill to protect businesses from COVID-19 lawsuits passed in Missouri Senate

Missouri

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Senate passed a bill Tuesday to stop lawsuits targeting businesses over alleged COVID-19 exposure. However, that won’t happen as fast as some lawmakers were hoping.

Senators approved the COVID Liability Protection Bill Tuesday morning, 20-13. Four Republican Senators voted against the bill, along with 9 of the 10 Democrats, Sen. Barbra Washington (D-Kansas City) voted absent. Earlier this month the Senate spent 15 hours debating the legislation.

The measure also protects health care providers and manufacturers from being sued for being held liable for COVID-19 exposure.

Senators failed to put the bill immediately in to affect. The emergency clause added to the measure needed two-thirds majority vote to pass but was short five votes. Without the clause, the bill would not go into effect until the end of August, pending the approval of the House and governor. 

Twenty-three other states have already approved something similar. The bill’s sponsor says it will protect those who are following guidelines.

“Affords protection to small businesses, schools, and churches against lawsuits for someone allegedly contracting COVID-19 on their premises,” said State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer (R-Parkville). “Restaurants and shops have been economically crippled due to economic shutdowns, small businesses are struggling to stay open, and some may not survive the crushing hit of COVID-19 lawsuits.”

Senate Bill 51 protects some businesses from being liable for COVID exposure, unless a plaintiff says the entity did not follow the guidelines and caused the exposure. Under the legislation, people have two years to file a lawsuit regarding alleged exposure at a business. 

The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry said “more than 1,000 COVID-19 lawsuits have been filed against employers across the nation.”

The legislation heads to the House of Representatives for approval.

Gov. Mike Parson said during his State of the State that COVID liability was the first legislation he wanted on his desk from lawmakers.

“I hope the first piece of legislation to hit my desk this is a clean COVID-19 liability protection bill,” Parson said. “Missouri businesses, manufacturers, health care providers, schools, churches, and many other entities across the state did not hesitate to step up and help their communities in the fight against COVID-19. None of these groups should be penalized for their efforts to help.”

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News