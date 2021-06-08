Bill waiting for Gov. Parson’s signature hopes to increase school bus safety

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A bill passed by the Missouri Legislature would create a task force that would focus on school bus safety, if it’s signed by Gov. Parson.

It would look at ways to improve safety on buses. That could include how effective seatbelts are, how easy it is for passengers to escape during an emergency, as well as other safety concerns.

Senator Greg Razer, D-Kansas City, sponsored the bill.

If signed by Gov. Parson, the legislation requires the taskforce to meet at least three times a year. The seven members of the taskforce would need to compile an annual report with recommendations and submit it by December 31st of each year.

The bill was attached to another bill before it was passed. The entire bill can be found online.

The Missouri Highway Patrol is responsible for inspecting thousands of school buses across the state every year. In 2020, buses had an overall passing rate of around 90%, but the inspections only look at the condition of the actual vehicle.

The proposed task force would also look at ways to improve safety and steps other states are taking.