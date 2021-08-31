Billboard honoring fallen Marine appears in hometown of Wentzville

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Tributes continue for a Wentzville man killed in Afghanistan last week, considered one of the final casualties of America’s war in that country.

Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz was one of 13 service members killed in a suicide bombing on Aug. 26 near Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport. Schmitz was 20.

Schmitz deployed to Afghanistan from Jordan about two weeks prior to his death. This was his first deployment.

This week, outdoor advertiser DDI Media used one of its billboards to honor Schmitz out of goodwill and a show of respect. The billboard is located along westbound Interstate 70 before the I-64 interchange.

Meanwhile, Fort Zumwalt South High School, where Schmitz graduated in 2019, held a moment of silence for the fallen Marine before last Friday night’s varsity football game. Schmitz’s ex-girlfriend, who went to school with him, said he loved his Marine brothers and had an infectious laugh.

Restaurants in the area have held fundraisers and rallies for Schmitz’s family. The St. Louis Hero Network established the LCPL Jared Schmitz Memorial Fund to help with funeral expenses. Donations are tax-deductible and USA Mortage has said it will cover 100% of the processing fees so that every dollar goes directly to the Schmitz family. You can donate online or by sending a check in the mail to the LCPL Jared Schmitz Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 396.