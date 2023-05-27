ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Tina Turner, remembered by many as the “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” is being honored through digital billboards around the St. Louis region.

The tribute comes just a few days after Turner died from a lengthy illness at the age of 83.

One digital billboard spotted Saturday in Maryland Heights read “TINA … BETTER THAN ALL THE REST.” Viewers tell FOX 2 they have also spotted this on digital billboards in the city and south county.

Before her trailblazing music career, Turner spent many early years of her life in St. Louis. She graduated from Sumner High School in 1958, and she also once worked as a nurse’s aide at Barnes Jewish Hospital.

In the 1960s, Tina teamed with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit records and live shows and survived her horrifying marriage to triumph in middle age with the chart-topping “What’s Love Got to Do With It.” She was also known for such songs as “Proud Mary,” “River Deep, Mountain High” and “We Don’t Need Another Hero.”

Fans have also paid tribute to Tina earlier this week by placing flowers on her St. Louis Walk of Fame star in her memory.