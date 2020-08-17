Billboards start coming down near Washington Park Cemetery after year-long court battle

BERKELEY, Mo. – Billboards near an African-American cemetery are coming down after a year-long legal battle.

In April 2019, Wanda Brandon filed a lawsuit against DDI Media, a local company who owns the billboards, siting their presence as “disrespectful.” A month ago, that lawsuit was settled and DDI now has until December 8 to remove all of the billboards.

Brandon’s grandmother and mother are buried in Washington Park Cemetery. Years ago, she wanted to visit their graves and was disgusted by the overgrowth in the cemetery. Brandon said she’s been unable to locate their graves because of all the brush.

During that visit to the cemetery, Brandon learned of the billboards built among the graves.

The process to get the billboards down was a long one, Brandon said, but as they began to come down on Monday, the 76th anniversary of her grandmother’s passing, Brandon could only describe the scene as joyous.

She said there is still a lot of work left to be done in the 100-year-old cemetery, that was once the largest burial site for African-Americans in the region.

Headstones are still hidden among brush, thousands unreachable. Brandon and her organization, the Washington Park Cemetery Anti-Desecration League, are now working to get the brush cleared.

The construction of the highway and MetroLink station uprooted parts of Washington Park Cemetery years ago, but Brandon said there are still about 30,000 to 40,000 people buried there.