Billboards that towered over Washington Park Cemetery to come down

FILE – In this April 23, 2019 file photo, a billboard towers over a grave marker in the African-American Washington Park Cemetery in Berkeley, Mo. The billboards will be removed in the coming months after a settlement was reached in a lawsuit alleging that the signs desecrate the memory of the people buried there. (AP Photo/Jim Salter, File)

Billboards towering over an African American cemetery in suburban St. Louis will be removed in coming months after a settlement was reached in a lawsuit alleging that the signs desecrate the memory of the people buried there.

Attorney Mary Coffey said the judge in the case was advised of the settlement last week.

Coffey represents Wanda Brandon, a volunteer whose lawsuit sought the removal of six lighted billboards that stand above Washington Park Cemetery in Berkeley, Missouri.

Coffey said DDI Media, the St. Louis-based company that owns the signs, has 180 days from June 11, which was when the settlement was reached, for the signs to come down.