Billions approved for childcare and childhood education

ST. LOUIS – A brand-new spending package was approved by both Republicans and Democrats earlier this month. That package includes $18.4 billion for childcare, and early childhood education.

Caitlyn Collins is an Assistant Sociology Professor at Washington University. She says millions of families need this money, but earlier this month she gave an interview to The Wash U Source where she called this money “a drop in the bucket”.

She bases this on a study with researchers from Texas, Maryland and Australia. You can find that study in the December 2020 issue of the journal “Family Relations”.

