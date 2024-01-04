ST. LOUIS – Rock icons Billy Joel and Sting are bound for St. Louis this fall.

Billy Joel and Sting will join forces for a concert on Sept. 27, 2024, at Busch Stadium.

The St. Louis Cardinals and Live Nation announced the concert during a news conference Thursday morning. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Jan. 12 at LiveNation.com.

Billy Joel is a six-time Grammy winner and well-known for hits such as “Piano Man,” “Uptown Girl” and “We Didn’t Start the Fire.” Sting is the former frontman for The Police and a 17-time Grammy winner, known well for hits such as “Roxanne” and “Every Breath You Take.”

This will be the second concert planned at Busch Stadium this year. Def Leppard and Journey are scheduled to perform on July 6.

Cardinals chairman Bill Dewitt III, sports commentator Joe Buck and Live Nation Market President Dave Gerardi were among those to attend Thursday’s announcement.

Citi cardmembers will have access to a presale opportunity for the Billy Joel-Sting concert from Jan. 8-11. For presale information, click here.