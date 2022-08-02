UPDATE 9:02 P.M.: The race has now been called. Eric Schmitt has won the U.S. Senate GOP Primary with 147,023 votes out of 39.9% of precincts reporting. Vicky Hartzler was in second with 76,245 votes.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Congressman Billy Long, one candidate on the ballot for the Republican Senate nomination, said he has congratulated Eric Schmitt on winning the race.

“I just called @Eric_Schmitt and congratulated him on a big #MOSen victory tonight and offered my full endorsement and cooperation going forward,” Long said in a tweet. “Anything I can do to help I will and he and his great team know that.”

Long tweeted this at 8:27 p.m. As of 8:30 p.m. the race has not yet been called, though Schmitt is leading the ballot with 22,948 votes, 41.5% of the Republican Senator votes. Vicky Hartzler is the next highest voted at 14,432 votes, or 26.1% of the votes.

Long is currently the Republican Representative for Missouri’s 7th District, giving up his seat to try and win the Senate nomination. As of 8:30 p.m., Long had 2,210 votes, or 4% of the votes.