HAZELWOOD, Mo — An agricultural company is expanding to Hazelwood, and this move is expected to bring a $20 million investment and 41 new jobs to the area. The Pivot Bio’s new location will focus on developing, producing, and manufacturing its latest product, known as agriculture’s first-ever on-seed nitrogen technology.

Pivot Bio is making microbial nitrogen production commercially available for the first time. This expansion is made possible with the assistance of the Missouri Works Program, which aids companies in expanding their operations and retaining workers by offering access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.

These microbes play a critical role in naturally generating nitrogen in the soil for cereal crops. Cereal crops are typically ground into flour and used to make a wide range of food products, including bread, pasta, breakfast cereals, and more.

These crops are essential nutrition for billions of people and serve as a major source of income for many farmers.