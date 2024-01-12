ST. LOUIS – A bipartisan group of Missouri lawmakers is pushing legislation to ease access to birth control.

According to FOX 2’s partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the proposal from both Democratic and Republican senators would allow pharmacies or clinics in Missouri to hand out an annual supply of contraception all at once, instead of just a one- or three-month supply.

Republican State Representative Tara Peters sponsored a bill in the House. She says that since Missouri is a non-abortion state, women should have every tool possible to avoid unintended pregnancies.

That measure is already getting support. A hearing before the House Healthcare Reform Committee is scheduled for Tuesday.