‘Birds are not real’ rolling rally makes first stop in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Several people gathered at Park Central Square in Downtown Springfield to attend the “Birds Aren’t Real” rally on Wednesday, June 23.

According to Peter Mcindoe, with the Birds Arent Real movement, all birds in the United States were killed by the government and replaced by federal drones.

“What makes me think that? I think the evidence is all around us, birds sit on power lines, we believe they’re charging on power lines, we believe that bird poop on cars is liquid tracking apparatus.”

The movement is currently on tour, and Springfield was its first stop.