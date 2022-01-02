Bitter cold, ice, and slick streets in the St. Louis area Sunday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – It’s another bitterly cold day starting off this new year. Saturday’s wet conditions could mean dangerous roadways today. Be careful when driving on elevated surfaces like bridges because there may be some trouble spots this morning.

The city street department treats 4,230 lane miles of city streets, and 1,920 of those are on a snow route. The fleet for treating roads during snow or ice events consists of 60 plows, and three salt brine trucks.

Many streets have been treated but watch out for slick conditions on area roads. There was some freezing drizzle around metro St. Louis last night, and as the temperature dropped, the rain changed to light snow.

Rain, black ice, and more could impact your daily commute. Take your time, be prepared, and be careful.

