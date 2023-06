ST. LOUIS — A bizarre crime call was made in Jefferson County last night. It ended in a crash on Highway 141 and Romaine Creek Road.

Police say a woman began yelling, and another woman stopped her car to confront her. The woman yelled, then stole the car and drove the wrong way down Highway 141. She crashed into another vehicle, and nearly hit a Jefferson County Deputy.

The woman bit one deputy as she was being arrested. She was taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation.