ST. LOUIS – Hospitals work to make people well, but one hospital group wants to keep people from getting sick in the first place. The Power of 2’s Kim Hudson was here with their plan.

Rich Liekweg is the President and CEO of BJC Healthcare. He says people in affluent communities live 18-years longer than people in poor communities. BJC and others like St. Louis University conducted several studies Their findings point to more health problems in some communities.

Researchers say poverty, lack of quality education, housing issues and inequality make health-care harder to obtain for residents in these neighborhood. So, earlier this month BJC announced new partnerships.

They will work with banks in black communities to give business loans. They will also work with food outlets to make fresh fruits and vegetables more accessible.