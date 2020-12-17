BJC and SSM healthcare workers to receive Pfizer vaccine today

ST. LOUIS – Hospital workers in two more St. Louis area hospital systems, including the largest one in the St. Louis region, will start being vaccinated against COVID-19 Thursday.

BJC Healthcare and SSM Health employees will begin getting vaccinated Thursday. Barnes Jewish Hospital in the Central West End is one of seven BJC hospital sites where workers will start to be vaccinated Thursday at about 8:30 a.m.

BJC received 9,750 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday.

Besides Barnes, BJC vaccinations are also being given Thursday at Christian Hospital in north county, Missouri Baptist Medical Center in Town and Country, Barnes Jewish West County in Creve Coeur, Barnes Jewish St. Peters, The Missouri Baptist Medical Center in Sullivan, and the Parkland Health Center in Farmington.

BJC says nearly 1,200 hospital workers are slated to receive their first vaccination Thursday. BJC workers who interact with patients, basically in any capacity, are at the top of the list to receive their vaccination first.

A spokesperson for SSM Health says SSM is also able to start vaccinating its workers Thursday, earlier than expected.

FOX 2 was told that is due to SSM working in collaboration with BJC to receive doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Originally, SSM officials said they expected to receive their initial doses of the Pfizer product early next week. Now SSM says it expects to receive more doses next week.

FOX 2 was told vaccinations will continue at multiple BJC sites for the rest of the month.