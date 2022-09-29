ST. LOUIS – It’s fall and that means hockey season is almost upon us and so is flu season.

That’s why BJC HealthCare and the St. Louis Blues are teaming up to host their first flu shot clinic of the year.

During Thursday’s pre-season game at Enterprise Center, ticket holders can receive a free flu shot from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. or while supplies lasts. If you can’t make it to Thursday’s clinic, you can get one during any of BJC’s free public clinics.

The first two will take place this Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Siteman Cancer Center in South County, and BJC at the Commons in Clayton.