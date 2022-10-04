ST. LOUIS – BJC HealthCare and the St. Louis Blues hold another free flu shot clinic Tuesday night at the Enterprise Center.

This time, it’s during the Blues’ preseason game against the Minnesota Wild. Ticket holders can get a free flu shot from 5:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. If you can’t make it to the game, BJC is holding two more vaccine clinics this weekend.

On Saturday head to Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital, or on Sunday you can go to the Christian Hospital Detrick building. Both will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.