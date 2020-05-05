BJC HealthCare notifies patients of ‘unauthorized access’ to records

ST. LOUIS – BJC HealthCare is in the midst of an investigation into a recent incident involving “unauthorized access” to patient information.

On March 6, BJC became aware of suspicious activity from three employee email accounts. The company contacted a computer forensic firm to assist with their investigation.

BJC learned an unauthorized person obtained access to these three employee email accounts for a limited time on March 6. However, it’s unclear if this person viewed any emails or attachments in the employees’ accounts.

BJC reviewed all emails and attachments in those accounts to identify any patient information that may have been accessible to this unauthorized individual.

Some emails contained patients’ names and birthdays, as well as sensitive information like patient account numbers, treatment or clinical information, provider names, medications, diagnoses, and testing data. And in some cases, patients’ health insurance information and Social Security numbers were identified in the email accounts.

According to a BJC spokesperson, it’s believed the employee email accounts contained information about a limited number of patients who were seen at the following hospitals and service organizations:

Alton Memorial Hospital

Barnes-Jewish Hospital

Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital

Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital

BJC Behavioral Health

BJC Corporate Health Services

BJC Home Care

BJC Medical Group

Boone Hospital Center

Christian Hospital

Memorial Hospital Belleville

Memorial Hospital East

Missouri Baptist Medical Center

Missouri Baptist Physician Services, LLC

Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital

Parkland Health Center Farmington

Parkland Health Center Boone Terre

Progress West Hospital

St. Louis Children’s Hospital

BJC will mail letters to any patient whose information is identified in the employee email accounts. In the meantime, BJC has established a call center for concerned patients who may have questions about the incident.

The toll-free number is 866-423-7547. The call center is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

While BJC has no evidence that any patient information has been misused as a result of this unauthorized access, the company is offering free credit monitoring and identity protection services for patients whose Social Security numbers and driver’s license numbers were available.