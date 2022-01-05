BJC HealthCare to postpone elective surgeries amid COVID surge

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Elective surgeries will be postponed at BJC HealthCare locations starting Thursday, January 6 until further notice. The hospital system says that the difficult decision was reached after the number of people in the hospital for COVID-19 went beyond anything they have encountered during the pandemic. This will allow them to reassign staff to areas of the hospital with more urgent needs.

“This decision was not made lightly, and reflects our current challenge as cases continue to rise and resources continue to be strained,” a BJC HealthCare representative states.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID 19 in BJC locations was over 500 Tuesday. There are more than a thousand people in area hospitals with COVID. The surge has many asking how many hospitalizations could be possible if the spread of the omicron variant is not curbed in the region.

“I think ‘unprecedented’ is a good word and, again, it very much mirrors what’s happening in the adult hospitals around the region,” said Dr. Marya Strand, chief medical officer at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.

Patients who have scheduled procedures, and whose procedures are not considered urgent, will be contacted by hospital staff about postponing.