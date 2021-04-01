BJC HealthCare providing support to caregivers during the year of COVID

ST. LOUIS – The COVID pandemic has been tough on all of us, but the emotional well-being of those in the medical field has been challenged this past year like never before.

BJC HealthCare is working to provide extra care to the caregivers during this tough year.

According to a survey by “Nursing Standard” magazine, eight out of 10 nurses say their mental health had been affected by the pandemic, while six in 10 said their physical health was suffering.

Long hours spent caring for patients, fears about contracting the virus, and separation from loved ones, are some of the pressures on nurses has been since march of last year.

“People talk about compassion fatigue, to me that feels like inside you’re cried out and you might still be crying but you have to smile every day with a mask on and have people see your eyes and know you are there for them,” said Denise Murphy, chief nursing executive at BJC HealthCare in St. Louis.

“I’ve been on (Microsoft) Teams and Zoom meetings with 20-30 people and as people begin to talk, they just break down and cry, and just the feeling to need to reach out to someone and being on a screen all the time has been hard.”

Finding coping strategies is essential for nurses. BJC has a support system set up that includes listening tours and face-to-face meetings to find out what nurses need. Psychological counseling is also available. And to let the nurses know they are appreciated.