BJC infectious disease specialist discusses registering for COVID vaccine

ST. LOUIS – The state of Missouri is allowing more people to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Frontline health care workers, first responders, those 65 years of age and older, and people with preexisting conditions can register for the shot.

BJC HealthCare infectious disease Dr. Hilary Babcock says people can register on the BJC website and clicking on the “pre-registration” button.

“It will walk you through a series of questions,” she said. “Your state of residence, age, what kind of work you do, since job plays into the prioritization scheme for the state, and some basic medical questions.”

BJC HealthCare will collect the information and, when they have the vaccine and it’s your turn, they will reach out to you to get vaccinated. However, there’s no telling how long it could take before you’re contacted.

“It’s great the state opened up additional tiers of eligibility for the vaccine, but the tiers didn’t come with an extra supply of vaccine or infrastructure for delivering the vaccine to the millions of people across the state who are now eligible for the vaccine,” Babcock said.

Babcock says once you arrive at a designated vaccination site, you’ll get a shot in your arm, just like the flu shot. You’ll then be observed for 20 minutes to make sure your body doesn’t have any adverse reactions.