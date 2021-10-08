BJC offering free flu shots over the weekend

FILE – A syringe of high-dose flu vaccine typically given to people over the age of 65 is shown Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

ST. LOUIS – BJC Healthcare is offering free flu shots to the St. Louis community for residents six months or older.

The shots will be delivered at several locations by appointment in order to mitigate contact. COVID-19 precautions include symptom screenings, mandatory masking, and social distancing.

“By getting a flu shot, you are helping to protect yourself and the people around you from flu this season,” states John Lynch, MD, president of Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

This is the 18th year that BJC healthcare is offering free flu shots.

Individuals aged 65 or older are eligible to get a high dose vaccine while supplies last.

Health insurance is not required to receive the flu shot. BJC says all vaccines are free of latex and preservatives.

Flu shots will be available Oct. 8-10 at various locations.

For more information about location and time, visit here.