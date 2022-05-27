ST. LOUIS – Multiple BJC physicians and resident physicians had their emails “subject to unauthorized access” which led to a possible breach of patient information.

BJC HealthCare said the incident occurred between March 4 and March 28. Investigators were not able to find out if emails or related attachments were viewed. The organization will mail letters to patients whose information could have been involved in the incident. There is no evidence that patient information was misused due to this incident.

“BJC has identified emails and/or attachments in the accounts containing some patients’ information, which may have included names, dates of birth, medical record numbers, and clinical information, such as dates of service, diagnoses, provider names, and/or treatment locations. In some instances, patients’ health insurance information and/or Social Security numbers may have also been contained in the accounts,” BJC Healthcare said.

BJC has also established a dedicated, toll-free call center to answer questions that individuals may have about the incident. Patients with questions can call 1-855-503-2933, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Central Time.

The healthcare provider suggests patients check statements from their health insurers and providers.

Click here for a list of impacted hospitals within the BJC system.