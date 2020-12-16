BJC receives first shipment of COVID vaccine; employees will get vaccinations on Thursday

ST. LOUIS – BJC Health Care received 9,750 doses of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine Tuesday afternoon.

The vaccine was unloaded from super cold shipping containers and reloaded into extremely cold freezers at the pharmacy at Barnes Jewish Hospital.

On Wednesday, the hospitals will set up the vaccine clinics and do a dry run of sorts. They’ll start vaccinating in waves beginning Thursday, with the oldest employees first.

Mitch Tiller, the assistant nurse manager on one of the hospital’s COVID units at Barnes, said you can’t walk the halls without hearing people talk about their excitement for the vaccine.

Tiller said after watching people suffer through the virus, he is most excited that the vaccine signals milder symptoms and, hopefully, family members being allowed to visit patients.

For health care workers across the county, the vaccine means they can breathe a little easier when they go to work and leave the hospital.

It is likely that everyone at BJC HealthCare hospitals will remember exactly where they were and what they were doing when the first employee receives their vaccination on Thursday.