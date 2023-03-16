JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation has announced scheduled hunting seasons for black bear and elk in the state. Applications for hunting permits will be accepted beginning May 1.

The MDC will offer 400 permits for black bear and five permits for bull elk. Only Missouri residents will be allowed to apply for hunting permits. Persons must be 11 years of age by the first day of a respective hunting season will qualify.

The application period runs from May 1 to May 31, with a $10 fee per applicant. People can apply online at mdc.mo.gov/buypermits, through the Department of Conservation’s free MO Hunting app, through a permit vendor, or by calling the MDC at 1-800-392-4115.

All permits will be assigned via a random drawing, according to the MDC. Results will be announced online on July 1. Those who win the drawing will be able to buy a bull elk permit for $50, and $25 for a black bear permit.

At least one bull elk permit will go to a landowner in Carter, Reynolds, or Shannon counties, and the other four permits will go to the public. Hunters will be allowed to harvest one bull elk with at least one antler that’s six inches or longer.

There are two separate hunting seasons for bull elk, based on the weapon used: archery (Oct. 21-29) and firearms (Dec. 9-17).

Missouri black bear hunting season is from Oct. 16 to Oct. 25. According to the MDC, only 40 black bears are allowed to be taken down during the season. Each permit applicant must choose one of three Bear Management Zones (BMZ) in which to hunt. Those selected then buy the permit for $25. Each BMZ has a specific quota.

BMZ 1: Permit quota of 200 issued with a harvest quota of 20 bears.

BMZ 2: Permit quota of 150 issued with a harvest quota of 15 bears.

BMZ 3: Permit quota of 50 issued with a harvest quota of 5 bears.